Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.73.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,000 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.57. 3,778,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,707,929. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

