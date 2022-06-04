Analysts Anticipate Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banco de Chile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.70. Banco de Chile reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banco de Chile.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.05 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 26.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Grupo Santander raised Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Banco Santander raised Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

BCH stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 46,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,662. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

