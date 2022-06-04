Analysts Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $805.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) to post $805.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $806.83 million and the lowest is $804.80 million. Roku posted sales of $645.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $8.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,493,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484,809. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.30. Roku has a one year low of $75.03 and a one year high of $490.76.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

