Analysts Anticipate Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Silence Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silence Therapeutics.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million.

SLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLN opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

