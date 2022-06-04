Analysts Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, COO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $360,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,087 shares in the company, valued at $12,954,260.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Simmons First National by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.42. 372,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,636. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

