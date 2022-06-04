Analysts Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.92). Beam Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.95) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.87) to ($3.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.01) to ($3.82). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.35) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BEAM. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $109,885.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,943.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $105,629.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,612.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,284. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 22.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM opened at $37.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.61. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

