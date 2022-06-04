Analysts Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $332.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) will report sales of $332.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $353.30 million and the lowest is $320.08 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $276.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.57.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.56. The company had a trading volume of 616,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,944. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $128.45 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,302,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 695.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

