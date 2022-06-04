Analysts Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.40 Million

Analysts predict that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) will post $109.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.50 million and the highest is $110.30 million. Clarus posted sales of $73.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $472.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $478.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $510.38 million, with estimates ranging from $498.40 million to $524.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.52 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

CLAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,850 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Clarus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Clarus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clarus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 513,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

CLAR traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. 440,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. Clarus has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

