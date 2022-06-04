Analysts Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $9.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAA. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,403,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,347,000 after purchasing an additional 612,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.13. 407,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $163.78 and a one year high of $231.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.30%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

