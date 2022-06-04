Analysts Expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Billion

Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) will announce $6.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.21 billion and the lowest is $6.17 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S reported sales of $5.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year sales of $25.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.11 billion to $25.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.86 billion to $29.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $112.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,862. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

