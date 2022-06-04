Analysts Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target at $104.21

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.15. The stock had a trading volume of 326,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,218. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $73.45 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

