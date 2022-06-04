Analysts Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) PT at $245.20

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of DG stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $547,860,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $191,558,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $93,415,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

