Analysts Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Target Price at $7.23

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KELTF. CIBC boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Kelt Exploration stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 36,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

