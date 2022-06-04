Analysts Set NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Price Target at $57.25

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.25.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NN Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NN Group from €52.50 ($56.45) to €56.50 ($60.75) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
NNGRY traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 30,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,916. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a current ratio of 23.80. NN Group has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $30.17.
About NN Group (Get Rating)
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.
