Analysts Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target at $35.67

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,098,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after purchasing an additional 358,482 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

