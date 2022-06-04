Analysts Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Price Target at $505.55

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $505.55.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROP traded down $9.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $432.06. 511,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,433. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.38. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $402.05 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

