Analysts Set Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target at $202.29

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAFM stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,726. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.67. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.65. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $155.34 and a one year high of $201.84.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $6.97. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 40.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is 4.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

