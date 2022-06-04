Analysts Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target at $95.14

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,751.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,498 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

