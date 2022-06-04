Analysts Set Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Target Price at $25.57

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE VST traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.85. 3,361,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. Vistra has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 9,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,226. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 166,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $4,170,001.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,383,255 shares of company stock valued at $112,730,782. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

