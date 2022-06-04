Andrew S. Pascal Acquires 9,400 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $60,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,215. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.08.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
