Andrew S. Pascal Acquires 9,400 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $60,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,215. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

