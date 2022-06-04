Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

ANGN opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay Venkatesan acquired 32,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $39,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,721,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,606.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 89,546 shares of company stock worth $109,949. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 298.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 148.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 150,429 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Angion Biomedica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 35,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

