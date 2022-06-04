Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.89 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and $836,955.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00078522 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017737 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00255747 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031595 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

