apricus wealth LLC Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000. AbbVie accounts for about 2.9% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,079 shares of company stock valued at $77,812,405. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.17. 4,891,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,330,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.87. The firm has a market cap of $260.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

