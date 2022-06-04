APY.Finance (APY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $828.00

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $234,968.66 and $828.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

