Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 6.36% of Aramark worth $602,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,706 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 5,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Aramark by 4,222.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,645 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after buying an additional 945,177 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

ARMK opened at $34.62 on Friday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

