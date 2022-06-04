Arcblock (ABT) Market Cap Achieves $7.78 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $278,995.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.0789 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

