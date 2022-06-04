Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,352,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,190 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 5.27% of Arch Capital Group worth $904,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

