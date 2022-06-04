Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) rose 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 67,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,141,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

ACHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 41,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 249,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $772,337.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,853,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Archer Aviation by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,176,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.