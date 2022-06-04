Ares Protocol (ARES) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95,413.00

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $577,819.26 and $95,413.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.83 or 0.01329086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.94 or 0.00408158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031314 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars.

