Argus Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $760.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $680.00 to $760.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $718.95.

REGN opened at $630.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $501.69 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,882,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

