Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 6,779 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $120,801.24.
- On Friday, April 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20.
ANET stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.23.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.
Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
