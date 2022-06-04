Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) to post $13.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arteris’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arteris will report full-year sales of $50.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $51.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $64.41 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $66.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arteris.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million.

AIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arteris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 256,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,115. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. Arteris has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

In other news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $80,641.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 652,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,588.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $169,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,308.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,872 shares of company stock worth $273,305 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,402,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth about $3,805,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth about $5,229,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arteris (AIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.