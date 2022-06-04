Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asana had a negative return on equity of 131.17% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22. Asana has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,394,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Asana by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after buying an additional 877,373 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Asana by 1,624.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 476,835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Asana by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Asana by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,437,000 after purchasing an additional 234,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

