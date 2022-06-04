Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.03. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 327,291 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASMB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 68,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

