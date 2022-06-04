Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

ATHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Athersys from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Athersys in a research report on Tuesday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo acquired 132,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Athersys by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 557,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 292,070 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Athersys by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Athersys by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 206,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Athersys by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 22.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

