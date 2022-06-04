Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE ATC opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Atotech has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Atotech had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Atotech will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atotech by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 40,055 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Atotech by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 199,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Atotech by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atotech by 29,526.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 148,223 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

