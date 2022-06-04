Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE ATC opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Atotech has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.30.
Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Atotech had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Atotech will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
About Atotech (Get Rating)
Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.
