Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Buys £9,841 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin purchased 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($16.45) per share, for a total transaction of £9,841 ($12,450.66).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Michael Tobin purchased 2,917 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,344 ($17.00) per share, for a total transaction of £39,204.48 ($49,600.81).

On Thursday, May 19th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,351 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($18.47) per share, for a total transaction of £19,724.60 ($24,955.21).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,176 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,660 ($21.00) per share, for a total transaction of £19,521.60 ($24,698.38).

On Thursday, May 12th, Michael Tobin acquired 3,067 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($19.86) per share, for a total transaction of £48,151.90 ($60,920.93).

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Tobin acquired 815 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,830 ($23.15) per share, for a total transaction of £14,914.50 ($18,869.56).

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Michael Tobin acquired 802 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,865 ($23.60) per share, for a total transaction of £14,957.30 ($18,923.71).

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Tobin acquired 533 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,870 ($23.66) per share, for a total transaction of £9,967.10 ($12,610.20).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Tobin bought 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,890 ($23.91) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.40 ($12,577.68).

On Thursday, March 10th, Michael Tobin bought 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($23.79) per share, for a total transaction of £9,888.80 ($12,511.13).

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Tobin bought 835 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,770 ($22.39) per share, for a total transaction of £14,779.50 ($18,698.76).

Shares of BOOM opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £210.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01. Audioboom Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 624 ($7.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,278.50 ($28.83). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,814.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,634.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

