Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $210.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.35.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $208.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $173.90 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock worth $1,879,867 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 248,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,227,000 after purchasing an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.1% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 369,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.