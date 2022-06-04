AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $33,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 9.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,122.35.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,058.04 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,048.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,983.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 114.72 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,582 shares of company stock worth $15,957,334 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

