Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVDL opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Ende acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 50,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $155,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.