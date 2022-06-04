Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Trading 2.1% Higher

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.24 and last traded at $61.19. 123,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 215,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 256.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 48,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

