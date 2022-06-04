Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVID. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

AVID traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,583. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.