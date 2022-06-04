Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 10.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.09. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 1,525.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.