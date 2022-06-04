AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 17.06.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at 9.25 on Tuesday. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 5.95 and a 52-week high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of 11.48.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.15. The firm had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AvidXchange by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

