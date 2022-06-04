B. Riley Boosts Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $45.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

STNG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

