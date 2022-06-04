Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Francis P. Patchel Sells 3,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.22, for a total transaction of 18,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately 666,342.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 6.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of 13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of 5.28 and a 1-year high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLZE shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

