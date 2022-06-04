Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £16.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.
About Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)
