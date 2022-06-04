Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.51

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 9600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Separately, Cormark set a C$1.25 price objective on Banyan Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm has a market cap of C$113.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39.

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

