Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BZUN. HSBC raised their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.88.
BZUN stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Baozun by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun (Get Rating)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
