Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BZUN. HSBC raised their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.88.

BZUN stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Baozun by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

