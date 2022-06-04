Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 610 ($7.72) target price on the stock.

RMV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 617 ($7.81) to GBX 574 ($7.26) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.98) to GBX 740 ($9.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rightmove to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 617 ($7.81) to GBX 574 ($7.26) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 650.33 ($8.23).

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 586.60 ($7.42) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 604.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 666.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a market cap of £4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 27.54. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 518.50 ($6.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($10.25).

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.30), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($19,196.96).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

